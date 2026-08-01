Trump Unravels in Alarming Fashion After Reflecting Pool Humiliation

President Donald Trump has gone on a bizarre rant after his excuse for the green-slime disaster at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool took a turn for the worse in court.

The 80-year-old president continued to push his own version of events, taking to Truth Social to lash out at his own appointee, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, after she said Trump’s $16 million renovation failed not because of “vandals,” but due to a “flawed installation by the contractors.”

“I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on the Reflecting Pool,” Trump wrote on Saturday.

Trump's post ranting against his own appointee. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

Trump then went on to repeat his baseless claims that vandalism ruined the pool.

“I don’t know what she was thinking?” he said of Pirro. “To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM, that included the grass, which had a big 86 47 emblazoned in giant letters on it, and other elements of the surrounding area.”

Paint peeled from the bottom, and the water turned green in the Trump administration's Reflecting Pool fiasco. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

The post comes a day after Pirro dismissed charges against Olympic canoeist David Hearn, 67, whom federal prosecutors accused of vandalizing the pool. Prosecutors claimed that the Department of the Interior failed to fully and accurately disclose information showing that contractor errors, not vandalism, were responsible for the damage.