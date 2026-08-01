Politics

Trump Unravels in Alarming Fashion After Reflecting Pool Humiliation

CAN'T LET GO

The president has slammed his own appointee, saying, “I don’t know what she was thinking?”

Wiktoria Gucia
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: U.S. President Donald Trump displays a rendering of his proposed renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on June 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. The landmark is being painted as part of President Trump's efforts to repair Washington D.C. in preparation for the Nation's 250th birthday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has gone on a bizarre rant after his excuse for the green-slime disaster at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool took a turn for the worse in court.

The 80-year-old president continued to push his own version of events, taking to Truth Social to lash out at his own appointee, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, after she said Trump’s $16 million renovation failed not because of “vandals,” but due to a “flawed installation by the contractors.”

“I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on the Reflecting Pool,” Trump wrote on Saturday.

@realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial
Trump's post ranting against his own appointee. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

Trump then went on to repeat his baseless claims that vandalism ruined the pool.

“I don’t know what she was thinking?” he said of Pirro. “To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM, that included the grass, which had a big 86 47 emblazoned in giant letters on it, and other elements of the surrounding area.”

Reflecting Pool
Paint peeled from the bottom, and the water turned green in the Trump administration's Reflecting Pool fiasco. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

The post comes a day after Pirro dismissed charges against Olympic canoeist David Hearn, 67, whom federal prosecutors accused of vandalizing the pool. Prosecutors claimed that the Department of the Interior failed to fully and accurately disclose information showing that contractor errors, not vandalism, were responsible for the damage.

In his post, Trump acknowledged that “there may have been some contractor difficulty,” but insisted that “the major damage was caused by VANDALS!”

Wiktoria Gucia

Wiktoria Gucia

Reporter

wiktoria.gucia@thedailybeast.com

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