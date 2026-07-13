Trump Unveils Another Tacky National Mall Takeover

First came the UFC cage fight on the White House South Lawn.

Then came the tacky plywood arch and the giant Ferris wheel at the Great American State Fair.

A model of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch during The Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington D.C., U.S., June 27, 2026. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Now Donald Trump and his allies plan to shut down parts of D.C. to turn the nation’s capital into an IndyCar circuit for yet another Freedom 250 spectacle.

As the Rocky anthem “Eye of the Tiger” blared over the speakers, Trump appeared at the White House on Monday alongside IndyCar drivers, team owners and race officials declaring that the street race would take place in 41 days.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, next to IndyCar series drivers David Malukas, Felix Rosenqvist, and Alex Palou, and IndyCar series owner Roger Penske, during a Freedom 250 Grand Prix Showcase at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Al Drago AL DRAGO/REUTERS

After being given his own personalized helmet by IndyCar boss Robert Penske, the 80-year-old president watched enthusiastically as a race car, parked between the West Wing and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, did a live pit-stop demonstration with mechanics showing off the lightning-fast tire changes that have become synonymous with the sport.

Grand Prix crew members work while U.S. President Donald Trump watches on. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The unprecedented event will take place around the National Mall and some of Washington’s most recognizable landmarks, with cars expected to zoom across Pennsylvania Avenue and surrounding streets at more than 190 miles per hour (the normal speed limit is between 25 and 30 miles per hour).

“It’ll be an awesome display of American patriotism and raw horsepower and ingenuity,” Trump said.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a Freedom 250 Grand Prix Showcase at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy was even more gushing, revealing how Freedom 250 Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denke had about 80 meetings with lawmakers on Capitol Hill but couldn’t convince enough people to back the event—until the president intervened.

“The president had one phone call (from Penske), and the president said: ‘Done. We’re gonna celebrate America 250 with an Indy car race in the U.S. Capitol,” said Duffy, adding that the event “would not be going on” without his help.

But the August 23 showcase is already proving controversial.

Residents and some local officials have raised concerns that closing major downtown roads for days of construction, practice sessions and racing could snarl traffic, disrupt businesses and complicate access around the federal core.

Fireworks explode during UFC Freedom 250, on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/via REUTERS

Critics have also questioned the cost of staging another large-scale Freedom 250 event in the wake of Trump’s UFC birthday bash and the Great American State Fair, which drew sparse crowds, left several booths and exhibits empty, and faced various logistical problems.

IndyCar selling a "One Nation, One Race" t-shirt for the Freedom 250 is incredibly insensitive and inflammatory. This is something that should never have been approved. #IndyCarhttps://t.co/lTAG5QyHwx pic.twitter.com/ud5M3IMAIg — Ryan Erik King (@RyanErikKing) May 6, 2026

Earlier, an IndyCar t-shirt featuring former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln wearing a racing helmet alongside the words “One Nation/One Race” was taken down from IndyCar’s website after it sparked anger on social media.