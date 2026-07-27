Trump Unveils Bonkers 660-Mile Ego Trip

Donald Trump has unveiled his latest monument-sized tribute to himself: a 660-mile highway in Morocco’s disputed Western Sahara that he says will bear his name.

Trump claimed Morocco is naming the roughly 660-mile route the “President Donald J. Trump Highway,” sharing a video on Truth Social showing sweeping desert views of the $1 billion project linking the cities of Dakhla and Tiznit.

“Thank you to Highly Respected Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco — Such a Great Honor! I look forward to traveling the entire length of this Great Highway someday, hopefully soon! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote Sunday.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI, Melania Trump, and President Donald Trump when they met in 2018. BENOIT TESSIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The video, also shared by the State Department, praised the partnership between the two leaders and described the road as one of Africa’s longest highways, stretching along a major stretch of the continent’s Atlantic coast and forming part of a wider trade route connecting West Africa with Morocco and the Mediterranean.

“Under the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and thanks to the historic courage of President Donald J. Trump, the Moroccan Sahara has entered a new era in the pursuit of peace, dialogue and prosperity,” the video said.

Morocco has not officially confirmed the highway’s renaming, but the gesture appears tied to Trump’s support for Moroccan control of Western Sahara.

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The resource-rich territory of Western Sahara has been at the center of a decades-long dispute between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement since Spain ended its colonial rule in 1975.

Trump backed Morocco’s claim to the territory in 2020 as part of a diplomatic deal that saw Morocco agree to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel.

The move helped trigger increased international support for Morocco’s position, with France and Spain later backing closer cooperation.

The region has since attracted major investment, including a $1.3 billion deep-sea port, tourism projects, and renewable energy developments.

It is not the first time Trump has tried to attach his name to a monument.

One of the most controversial examples has been the Kennedy Center, where Trump-backed officials moved to add his name to the Washington performing arts institution.

The move sparked legal challenges, with critics arguing that the center was created by law as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy and that Congress—not the board—has the authority to rename it.

Trump allies have also floated renaming New York’s Penn Station after him as part of a proposed overhaul of the transit hub.

Meanwhile, in Florida, Trump has successfully secured his name on Palm Beach International Airport, which was renamed “President Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

In response, United Airlines is offering eligible customers the option to switch their flights to nearby Fort Lauderdale or Miami airports without paying the usual change fees, giving critics of the rebrand an easy alternative.