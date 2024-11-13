Trump Trolls America With Matt Gaetz for AG

Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has selected Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to be his attorney general.

The appointment would put the pugnacious Trump ally in charge of Department of Justice, which last year ended its investigation of Gaetz for possible sex-trafficking offenses involving a 17-year-old girl.

“Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System,” Trump said in a statement. “Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump wrote that the firebrand congressman “distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice.”

Gaetz quickly accepted the offer, writing on X, “It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!”

The news was met with shock among congressional Republicans. On the House side, where Gaetz’s appointment would shrink the GOP’s already tiny margins, members dodged questions from reporters about the controversial congressman.

“I’ve got no good comment,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE).

Source in room where House Republicans are waiting to start leadership elections tells me there were AUDIBLE GASP when Rep. MATT GAETZ was announced as President-elect Trump's pick for Attorney General. — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) November 13, 2024

Becoming attorney general requires confirmation in the Senate. But on Wednesday, that did not seem like a sure thing for Gaetz, as several Republican senators seemed equally stunned and dismayed at the news.

“I‘m sure it’ll make for a popcorn eating confirmation,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

Moderate Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) admitted she was “shocked,” predicting that “there will be many, many questions raised” in such a hearing.

Even some of Trump’s more ardent backers are blown away by the Gaetz AG nomination.



“Holy cow,” Tuberville said looking truly bewildered.



He was quick to note he very much did not see this coming. — Al Weaver (@alweaver22) November 13, 2024

The congressman is still under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over whether he engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor or used illegal drugs. Gaetz has denied the allegations and the investigation would end if Gaetz is confirmed.

The DOJ did not charge Gaetz with any crimes.

Gaetz, a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, has not been shy about bucking his conference. Last year, for example, he led the successful effort to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House.

That move did not endear him to his colleagues, who booed and cursed at him when they had to find a replacement.

“If you don’t sit down, I’ll put you down,” Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) reportedly said.