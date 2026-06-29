Trump Unveils Deranged Painting in Late-Night Posting Spree

President Donald Trump shared a peculiar “painting” during his customary late-night Truth Social posting spree.

The 80-year-old wrapped up a posting marathon just before midnight on Sunday, sharing what appeared to be a digitally composed patriotic montage that mixes iconic moments from American history with pictures of himself—and even a robot.

“Great painting!!” he wrote, alongside a photograph of the gold-framed picture.

A large portrait of George Washington dominates the left side of the “painting,” with a scene resembling the signing of the Declaration of Independence taking place in the lower left.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

Colonial-era settlers, a covered wagon, and a frontier landscape blend with a scene of a family walking toward a small white church.

The Statue of Liberty is in the center, with the Gateway Arch in St. Louis behind it.

An early Wright brothers-style airplane flies overhead, and Mount Rushmore is depicted in the background.

Then things get weirder. The creator of the image shoehorns Trump into these iconic scenes with a large portrait on the right.

Elon Musk, Trump’s on-again, off-again ally, is invoked with imagery that speaks to technological advancements.

A humanoid robot is pictured embracing a child. Donald Trump/Truth Social

There is a SpaceX-style rocket launch, an astronaut, and, in the foreground, a colonial-era figure with a child sitting beside a humanoid robot, which looks suspiciously like Tesla’s “Optimus” bot.

There is also a scene resembling the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima during World War II, an industrial skyline with smokestacks, and a sailing ship on the water, suggesting early American exploration or commerce.

The image has many hallmarks of AI-generated artwork, including a composite “dreamscape” style, inconsistent lighting and perspective, and odd symbolism.

This Trump White House has embraced so-called “Slopoganda,” with its commander-in-chief leading the charge.

In April, an image depicting Trump as Jesus was shared on his Truth Social account. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

In April, he sparked backlash after sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick man, only to delete it after criticism—including from some of his own religious allies.

He insisted the image was supposed to portray him “as a doctor,” then doubled down days later by reposting another AI image showing Jesus embracing him, declaring, “I think it is quite nice!!!”

Earlier that month, Trump had also shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope following the death of Pope Francis, drawing condemnation from Catholic leaders.

Since then, he has continued flooding Truth Social with AI-generated depictions of himself alongside Mount Rushmore, as the mythological Atlas carrying the world on his shoulders, as James Bond “007,” and as a wartime commander-in-chief.