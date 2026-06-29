Trump Unveils Deranged Painting in Late-Night Posting Spree

President Donald Trump shared a peculiar “painting” during his customary late-night Truth Social posting spree.
The 80-year-old wrapped up a posting marathon just before midnight on Sunday, sharing what appeared to be a digitally composed patriotic montage that mixes iconic moments from American history with pictures of himself—and even a robot.
“Great painting!!” he wrote, alongside a photograph of the gold-framed picture.
A large portrait of George Washington dominates the left side of the “painting,” with a scene resembling the signing of the Declaration of Independence taking place in the lower left.
Colonial-era settlers, a covered wagon, and a frontier landscape blend with a scene of a family walking toward a small white church.
The Statue of Liberty is in the center, with the Gateway Arch in St. Louis behind it.
An early Wright brothers-style airplane flies overhead, and Mount Rushmore is depicted in the background.
Then things get weirder. The creator of the image shoehorns Trump into these iconic scenes with a large portrait on the right.
Elon Musk, Trump’s on-again, off-again ally, is invoked with imagery that speaks to technological advancements.
There is a SpaceX-style rocket launch, an astronaut, and, in the foreground, a colonial-era figure with a child sitting beside a humanoid robot, which looks suspiciously like Tesla’s “Optimus” bot.
There is also a scene resembling the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima during World War II, an industrial skyline with smokestacks, and a sailing ship on the water, suggesting early American exploration or commerce.
The image has many hallmarks of AI-generated artwork, including a composite “dreamscape” style, inconsistent lighting and perspective, and odd symbolism.
This Trump White House has embraced so-called “Slopoganda,” with its commander-in-chief leading the charge.
In April, he sparked backlash after sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick man, only to delete it after criticism—including from some of his own religious allies.
He insisted the image was supposed to portray him “as a doctor,” then doubled down days later by reposting another AI image showing Jesus embracing him, declaring, “I think it is quite nice!!!”
Earlier that month, Trump had also shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope following the death of Pope Francis, drawing condemnation from Catholic leaders.
Since then, he has continued flooding Truth Social with AI-generated depictions of himself alongside Mount Rushmore, as the mythological Atlas carrying the world on his shoulders, as James Bond “007,” and as a wartime commander-in-chief.
He has also shared elaborate AI videos showing himself planting a flag on the moon, riding a camel, and starring in a luxury “Trump Gaza” fantasy.