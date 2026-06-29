Politics

Trump Unveils Deranged Painting in Late-Night Posting Spree

WHAT THE…

The president mixed iconic moments in American history with bizarre nods to the future.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump checks his hair before sitting down for a podcast interview at the Varsity restaurant in Rome, Georgia, U.S., February 19, 2026.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Donald Trump shared a peculiar “painting” during his customary late-night Truth Social posting spree.

The 80-year-old wrapped up a posting marathon just before midnight on Sunday, sharing what appeared to be a digitally composed patriotic montage that mixes iconic moments from American history with pictures of himself—and even a robot.

“Great painting!!” he wrote, alongside a photograph of the gold-framed picture.

A large portrait of George Washington dominates the left side of the “painting,” with a scene resembling the signing of the Declaration of Independence taking place in the lower left.

Truth Social
Truth Social / Donald Trump

Colonial-era settlers, a covered wagon, and a frontier landscape blend with a scene of a family walking toward a small white church.

The Statue of Liberty is in the center, with the Gateway Arch in St. Louis behind it.

An early Wright brothers-style airplane flies overhead, and Mount Rushmore is depicted in the background.

Then things get weirder. The creator of the image shoehorns Trump into these iconic scenes with a large portrait on the right.

Elon Musk, Trump’s on-again, off-again ally, is invoked with imagery that speaks to technological advancements.

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A humanoid robot is pictured embracing a child. Donald Trump/Truth Social

There is a SpaceX-style rocket launch, an astronaut, and, in the foreground, a colonial-era figure with a child sitting beside a humanoid robot, which looks suspiciously like Tesla’s “Optimus” bot.

There is also a scene resembling the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima during World War II, an industrial skyline with smokestacks, and a sailing ship on the water, suggesting early American exploration or commerce.

The image has many hallmarks of AI-generated artwork, including a composite “dreamscape” style, inconsistent lighting and perspective, and odd symbolism.

This Trump White House has embraced so-called “Slopoganda,” with its commander-in-chief leading the charge.

The president's account deleted the image of him like Jesus from Truth Social on Monday. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social.
In April, an image depicting Trump as Jesus was shared on his Truth Social account. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

In April, he sparked backlash after sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick man, only to delete it after criticism—including from some of his own religious allies.

He insisted the image was supposed to portray him “as a doctor,” then doubled down days later by reposting another AI image showing Jesus embracing him, declaring, “I think it is quite nice!!!”

Earlier that month, Trump had also shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope following the death of Pope Francis, drawing condemnation from Catholic leaders.

Since then, he has continued flooding Truth Social with AI-generated depictions of himself alongside Mount Rushmore, as the mythological Atlas carrying the world on his shoulders, as James Bond “007,” and as a wartime commander-in-chief.

He has also shared elaborate AI videos showing himself planting a flag on the moon, riding a camel, and starring in a luxury “Trump Gaza” fantasy.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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