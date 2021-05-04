Trump’s Fancy New ‘Communications Platform’ Is Basically a Half-Cooked Blog
EXTREMELY HIGH-TECH
Former President Donald Trump has been threatening for months to build his own social media platform after being booted off all the existing ones. And on Tuesday, Fox News landed the exclusive story that Trump had launched his own “communications platform,” which will “eventually give him the ability to communicate directly with his followers.” The platform was described by Fox as a “space that will allow Trump to post comments, images, and videos.” Most normal people would describe it as a website. For now, the site, www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk, looks like a half-cooked blog without the ability to post comments or engage with Trump or his posts. It has been created by Trump’s disgraced former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, according to Fox.