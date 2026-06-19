Trump Unveils His New Grift Force One in Rambling Tirade

President Donald Trump gushed over the “level of luxury” he’ll enjoy on his new Air Force One as he unveiled the aircraft gifted by the Qatari government on Friday.

Trump, 80, delivered a rambling speech at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after touring the new $400 million Boeing 747-8, where he boasted about the luxury airliner’s features, size, and paint job.

“This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody’s ever seen before, probably even almost outside of an airplane,” Trump declared.

His visit on Friday came as he faced intense criticism for striking a deal with Iran that was widely seen as a surrender of Washington’s objectives. Shortly after Trump signed the memorandum of understanding for the deal, the U.S. and Iran postponed their next round of talks amid fresh fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

While the president briefly mentioned the agreement, he remained largely focused on the new plane, which was put on full display behind him as he spoke and defended accepting it from the Qataris.

President Donald Trump applauds as he tours the VC-25B aircraft gifted by Qatar that will be used as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on June 19, 2026. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

“This is very unique. This is considered the world’s most luxurious plane. When it was built, it was built at a level that will probably never be seen again,” Trump declared.

“The workmanship of this plane is, when you see it, you won’t believe it actually, the quality of woods, the quality of the materials, the quality of the engines. These engines are the finest, they’re the best in the world,” he added moments later.

The president went on to thank the emir of Qatar and praised him as a “fantastic guy.” During his appearance, Trump also shared how he came into possession of the gifted jet to be used temporarily as Air Force One.

“We were at a little bit of a logjam. We’re waiting for the, I call them the normal 747s, and I asked the emir if we could use the brand new 747 that he got,” Trump said. “I said we’d like to use it for a little while because the planes are pretty old. Our planes are old.”

Trump went on to suggest a “normal” president would not do what he did and order a new aircraft.

“But our country has to be represented properly,” Trump insisted. He has previously said the jet will become part of his presidential library after his term ends, meaning the aircraft is not for the “country” so much as it is for Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump bragged about Air Force One's new paint design while delivering a speech in front of the VC-25B aircraft gifted by Qatar at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on June 19, 2026. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Gone is the light blue color scheme first picked by Jaqueline Kennedy. Instead, the new Air Force One is red, white and blue.

“We have our beautiful American flag and we put the wave in it. As you know, we’ve always gone with this straight little noodle, and I never loved that,” Trump said of the design. “Now we have a wavy beautiful flag, we’re waving it proudly because our country is doing so well.”

Later in his speech, Trump, who is known to often jump into tangents about his makeover projects since returning to office, went back to the Air Force One paint job, declaring, “We had it all painted up, and these are the new colors: red, white and blue, and we like the baby blue, but it was time for a change.”

“This was the sleekest line. Everything was designed good. It was my taste, I will say,” said Trump.

Trump also boasted that they added a lot of things to the new Air Force One that “normally you wouldn’t do, great protective mechanisms, very, very, the latest and the greatest.”

But as the president rambled about the new jumbo jet, the future of his Iran peace deal remains unclear. He briefly brought it up during his appearance, lobbing fresh threats at Iran.

“Now we have an agreement that was signed last night,” Trump said, though he signed the memorandum of understanding at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday. “It’s 60 days, have to make a deal, otherwise we, we will do things that won’t make them happy, but I don’t think it’s going to get to that.”

Trump insisted that it will be “very good,” but he’s been facing bipartisan criticism for the temporary agreement, which includes $300 billion for reconstruction in Iran and the lifting of sanctions. Trump has insisted the U.S. won’t pay a cent for the fund, but details have to be worked out.

After briefly mentioning the fragile deal, Trump quickly went back to talking about the plane and a series of other topics.

President Donald Trump said the new AF1 would be part of a fllyover on the Fourth of July after he previously announced he was turning the Washington, DC celebration into a Trump rally. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

He claimed on Friday that the new Air Force One would be part of the flyover on the Fourth of July after he recently announced the celebration of America’s 250th birthday in Washington, D.C. would actually be a Trump rally.

“I think I can say that we’re going to do a flyover like no flyover. This is going to lead a group of many, many planes,” Trump declared. “This will be a flyover on July 4th, I think I can say the likes of which we’ve never seen before.”

He quickly added they would be “spending a couple of bucks a little extra for a little fuel.”

“We own the plane, so all we need is a little extra fuel, right?” Trump said.