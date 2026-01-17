Trump Unveils New Street Sign to Help Him Find Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump attended a ceremony marking the renaming of the road leading from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago.
A four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard will now feature signs reading “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.”
The newly-named street leads from the airport that Trump uses to fly home from chilly Washington, D.C., to his Florida resort, which he has taken to calling the “Winter White House.”
Trump flew south to Mar-a-Lago at lunchtime on Friday to be back in Florida in time for the official ceremony. His motorcade regularly uses the route, which will now be marked in gaudy gold signs bearing his name.
After praising Florida dignitaries, the president declared, “I love this state.”
He continued: “When people see this beautiful new sign lit up at night, and it says Donald J. Trump Boulevard, they will be filled with pride. Just pride. Not in me, pride in our country and this state because our nation will be strong, richer, and more successful.
“It’s an amazing day for me. Thank you very much. What an honor.”
Trump then unveiled the oversized gold and scarlet street sign, adding: “That’s a serious sign.”
Trump was also handed a specially made gold sign calling him the “best president in our lifetime.”
“That’s not very long,” Trump quipped.
“We have a wedding right now, so they asked me if we could get this done quickly,” he added, before leaving the stage to his signature tune, “YMCA” by Village People.
The president’s son, Eric, and MAGA mouthpiece Laura Loomer were among the guests. “She can be a little nasty, but not to me,” Trump said of Loomer, one of his fiercest defenders.