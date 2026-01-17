Trump Unveils New Street Sign to Help Him Find Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump attended a ceremony marking the renaming of the road leading from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago.

A four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard will now feature signs reading “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.”

A golden street sign that reads "Donald J. Trump Blvd" is displayed during a Road Dedication Ceremony at Mar-a-Lago on January 16, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Florida State lawmakers approved the name change of a portion of Southern Boulevard to “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The newly-named street leads from the airport that Trump uses to fly home from chilly Washington, D.C., to his Florida resort, which he has taken to calling the “Winter White House.”

Trump flew south to Mar-a-Lago at lunchtime on Friday to be back in Florida in time for the official ceremony. His motorcade regularly uses the route, which will now be marked in gaudy gold signs bearing his name.

After praising Florida dignitaries, the president declared, “I love this state.”

He continued: “When people see this beautiful new sign lit up at night, and it says Donald J. Trump Boulevard, they will be filled with pride. Just pride. Not in me, pride in our country and this state because our nation will be strong, richer, and more successful.

Florida State Rep. Meg Weinberger (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump unveil a "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard" sign during a Road Dedication Ceremony at Mar-a-Lago on January 16, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Florida State lawmakers approved the name change of a portion of Southern Boulevard to “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“It’s an amazing day for me. Thank you very much. What an honor.”

Trump then unveiled the oversized gold and scarlet street sign, adding: “That’s a serious sign.”

A map displaying the location of "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard" is seen during a Road Dedication Ceremony at Mar-a-Lago on January 16, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Florida State lawmakers approved the name change of a portion of Southern Boulevard to “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” Anna moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump was also handed a specially made gold sign calling him the “best president in our lifetime.”

“That’s not very long,” Trump quipped.

“We have a wedding right now, so they asked me if we could get this done quickly,” he added, before leaving the stage to his signature tune, “YMCA” by Village People.

Political activist Laura Loomer films with her cellphone as US President Donald Trump takes part in a dedication ceremony for Southern Boulevard, in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 16, 2026. Andrew Caballero-Rey/AFP via Getty Images