Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus revealed in his memoir that he went on an “awful” date with actress Melissa Joan Hart hours before meeting his future wife. “She was very nice, but we weren’t connecting,” the singer wrote, adding how “everything in her life revolved around acting and it was hard to relate to her about anything else.” In his memoir, Fahrenheit-182, Hoppus writes about meeting the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress at the Teen Choice Awards, where her publicist gave him her number. The two then went on an underwhelming sushi date where sparks failed to fly. The singer said that “it was tough” to find any connection with Hart, who would only talk about acting. “I’m sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music,” he wrote. “We just weren’t a good match.” When he went home after the date, he found a message from his now-wife Skye Everly, an MTV booker he had a crush on. He called her back and they “talked for so long that the sun came up and we realized we’d talked all night,” he wrote. Everly and Hoppus got married in 2000 and two years later had a son, Jack Hoppus. The couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in December. Hart went on to marry musician Mark Wilkerson in 2003, and the two have three sons together.
