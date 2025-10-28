President Donald Trump’s social media platform will soon let users wager on elections and other political events he’s involved in.

Trump Media announced Tuesday morning that Truth Social will launch a new feature allowing users to bet on everything from elections and Federal Reserve rate decisions to gold and crude oil prices using cryptocurrency.

The feature, Truth Predict, will debut through a partnership with Crypto.com “in the near future” across the United States, according to a statement from the company. Trump Media then plans to expand the service worldwide, enabling users around the globe to bet on outcomes in American politics via the president’s own social media app.

“For too long, global elites have closely controlled these markets—with Truth Predict, we’re democratizing information and empowering everyday Americans to harness the wisdom of the crowd, turning free speech into actionable foresight,” Devin Nunes, chief executive officer of Trump Media and a former Republican congressman, said in a statement provided to the Daily Beast.

Trump Media, which trades under the ticker DJT, rose about 1.8 percent to $16.33 Tuesday morning.

The betting feature marks the latest crypto hustle from the Trump family, which has pulled in more than $800 million from crypto-asset sales in the first half of 2025 alone, according to Reuters.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Truth Social’s new venture could also present a conflict of interest for Donald Trump Jr., who serves as both a director of Trump Media and a strategic advisor to Polymarket and Kalshi—competing prediction-market platforms.

The announcement comes just days after Trump railed against the recent basketball gambling scandal that led to the arrest of NBA Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups—an NBA player and coach—on allegations of running a gambling operation with mafia ties.

“What’s worse, the NBA players cheating at cards, and probably much else, or the Democrats cheating on Elections,” Trump wrote Sunday in a Truth Social post.