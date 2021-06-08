Trump Urges Other Countries to Follow Nigeria’s Move and Censor Twitter
HOLDING A GRUDGE
Donald Trump has praised Nigeria for banning “evil” Twitter and encouraged other countries to do the same in the name of “free and open speech.” Trump, who himself was banned by the platform for incendiary rhetoric, issued a statement reviving his old grievances after the platform banned Nigeria’s president. Earlier this week Nigerian officials warned its citizens that they may face jail time if they get caught tweeting. “More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard. Who are they to dictate good when they themselves are evil?” Trump said in a statement. “Perhaps I should have done it while I was president.” Trump also appeared to confuse Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?” he wrote. The praise comes after it was announced earlier this month that Trump’s Facebook and Instagram would remain banned until early 2023.