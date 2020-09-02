Trump Urges Supporters to Commit Voter Fraud and Vote Twice, Once by Mail and Once in Person

Read it at Twitter
President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that those inclined to vote for him should do so twice, once by mail and once in person. During an appearance in North Carolina, the commander-in-chief said, “Let them send it in and let them go vote. If the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they’ll be able to vote, and that’s the way it is. That's what they should do.” Voting as the president suggested would constitute voter fraud. Trump has used claims of concern over election integrity to impugn his opponents before, calling the 2016 election “rigged” despite his own win and alleging that mail voting in the 2020 election would be subject to widespread fraud without evidence.