Trump: U.S. ‘Destroyed’ Iranian Drone in Strait of Hormuz
The U.S. shot down and “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, President Trump told reporters. According to The Washington Post, the drone came within 1,000 yards of the Navy’s USS Boxer and ignored the ship’s numerous calls. Trump said the ship “took defensive action” and “immediately destroyed” it. “The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, our facilities and interests and calls upon all nations to condemn Iran’s attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce,” he said. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman confirmed the incident, which he described as a way to “ensure the safety of the ship and its crew.” The action comes after Iran shot down a U.S. drone, and after a series of tanker incidents that have contributed to rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.