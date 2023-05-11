Trump: U.S. Should Default on Its Debt if Dems Don’t ‘Cave’ on Spending
‘DO IT NOW’
Asked his opinion on the federal debt ceiling and the current standoff on a deal, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday night that Republicans would have to “do a default” if Democrats refused to agree to their terms. “You’re going to have to do a default, and I don’t believe they’re going to do a default because I think the Democrats will absolutely cave, will absolutely cave—because you don’t want to have that happen, but it’s better than what we’re doing right now, because we’re spending money like drunken sailors,” he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at the network’s town hall. Asked whether he believes the U.S. should default if a deal can’t be struck, Trump said, “We might as well do it now, because you’ll do it later. Because we have to save this country. Our country is dying. Our country is being destroyed by stupid people. They’re very stupid people.”