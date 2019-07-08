CHEAT SHEET
Trump: U.S. ‘Will No Longer Deal With’ U.K. Ambassador
President Trump took aim at Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to the U.S., and Prime Minister Theresa May in a series of tweets Monday. “I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way,” Trump wrote. “I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him.” This comes after Darroch reportedly called Trump insecure, “clumsy, and inept” in leaked diplomatic cables. In response to Trump’s tweet, the prime minister’s office reportedly stated that Darroch still has the “prime minister’s full support.”