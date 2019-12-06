Records Show Trump Used Phones Vulnerable to Foreign Spies ‘All the Time’
President Trump routinely communicated with Rudy Giuliani on cellphones vulnerable to monitoring by Russian and other foreign intelligence services, The Washington Post reports. Phone records released this week by the House Intelligence Committee revealed the extent of the communications between Giuliani and others involved in the campaign to pressure Ukraine, with no indication that those calls were encrypted. Trump isn’t identified by name in records, but investigators believe he may be a person with a blocked number listed as “-1” in the files. Administration officials told the newspaper separately that Trump has communicated regularly with Giuliani on unsecured lines. “It happened all the time,” one former senior aide is reported to have said. The unprotected calls have effectively “given the Russians ammunition they can use in an overt fashion, a covert fashion, or in the twisting of information,” said John Sipher, former deputy chief of Russia operations at the CIA.