Politics

Trump Uses Crazy AI Portrait to Push Latest Meme Coin Cash-in Scheme

MEME SCHEME

The value of Trump’s meme coin soared following the announcement of a private dinner and tour for big spenders.

Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

AI image in Dinner with President Trump promotion
Trump Memes

President Donald Trump will hold a private dinner with the biggest spenders on his meme coin, and the very top owners of his digital assets will even get a tour of the White House.

The dinner on May 22 was announced in an invitation posted online Wednesday by the issuer of the cryptocurrency, featuring a bizarre portrait of Trump seemingly generated by artificial intelligence. The move sent the value of the tokens soaring throughout the day.

The event was billed as “the most exclusive invitation in the world” and an “intimate private dinner,” where 220 attendees would hear firsthand from the president about the future of crypto.

The top 25 meme coin holders will also be invited to a reception with the president before the dinner and on a White House tour the next day.

Trump Meme Dinner with Trump promotion
The invitation to a private dinner President Trump will hold with the top 220 holders of his meme coin Trump Memes

"FOR THE TOP 25 COIN HOLDERS, YOU are Invited to an Exclusive Reception before Dinner with YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT!" the invite reads.

“PLUS, We have separately by us arranged for a Special VIP White House Tour for you - so make sure you stay in town,” it continues.

The White House tour was being arranged by Fight Fight Fight LLC, which is one of the two entities that own the token. The other is CIC Digital LLC, an affiliate of the Trump Organization.

According to the fine print, Trump is appearing at the dinner as a guest and “not soliciting any funds for it.”

The black tie optional dinner is set to take place at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, northwest of Washington, D.C.

“OWN $TRUMP and Climb the Leaderboard. Have Dinner with President Trump and the $TRUMP Community!” it stated.

After the invitation was released, the value of the Trump token surged 70%, briefly hitting $16 before dipping slightly to $13, according to CoinDesk.

The dinner has raised alarms with government ethics experts, who have voiced concerns since the president launched the digital asset just days before his inauguration.

“Trump once claimed he is so rich he cannot be bought. But his obsession with money means he apparently can be bought for a meme,” said Craig Holman from Public Citizen in a statement.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand together during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Million-dollar donations to Trump’s 2025 Inauguration — which raised 5-times more than could be spent on the party — appear to already have resulted in exclusive access to the administration, appointments in the administration, and very friendly policy positions and executive orders,’ he said.

Trump launched his official token on Jan. 17, just before he was sworn into office. The move set off an avalanche of conflict-of-interest concerns.

U.S. President Donald Trump

While the value of Trump’s meme coin soared following the dinner announcement and is up more than 40% from a day ago, it remains well below its $75 peak just before Inauguration Day in January.

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Political Reporter

