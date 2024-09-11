Trump Uses Harris’ Own Catchphrase Against Her: ‘Sound Familiar?’
‘I’M TALKING’
Former President Donald Trump flipped Vice President Kamala Harris’ viral 2020 campaign moment against her during their debate Tuesday night. Harris made noises in disapproval when Trump insisted she was “against [fracking] for 12 years,” immediately after she said she supported the practice. “Wait a minute, I’m talking now, if you don’t mind please,” Trump asked the vice president. “Does that sound familiar?” Harris did not respond to Trump’s jab, and the debate quickly moved on to a question about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Trump was referencing the single vice presidential debate during the 2020 presidential campaign between Harris and former Vice President Mike Pence. “I’m speaking. Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,” Harris told Pence after multiple interruptions. “He interrupted me, and I’d like to just finish, please.” Pence interrupted Harris a total of 10 times during the debate, according to a CBS count.