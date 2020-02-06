Trump Uses Prayer Breakfast to Slam Romney for Politicizing Faith
President Donald Trump has attacked his impeachment enemies for taking about their faith—in a speech at a National Prayer Breakfast. Trump’s remarks appeared to be aimed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who both invoked religion when they explained why they believed Trump had to be removed from office. Trump began his speech by saying he’d “been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” before praising “courageous Republican politicians and leaders” who supported him. Then, in his remarks seemingly aimed at Pelosi and Romney, Trump said: “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong... Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you’ when they know that that’s not so.” When Romney became the first U.S. senator to ever vote to remove from office a president of his own party, he invoked his Mormon faith, saying: “I swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice. I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am.”