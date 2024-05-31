Trump Verdict Is What Accountability Is Supposed to Look Like

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

A jury returned guilty verdicts on all 34 felony counts against Donald Trump Thursday in his election interference case, but for the co-hosts of The New Abnormal, the “perfect verdict” is one they didn’t exactly see coming.

“Who knew what was going to happen,” Andy Levy says of the case. “It felt like it could go so many different ways, and you only needed one juror to not be sure beyond a reasonable doubt and then you have a hung jury.”

“We still have to have a sentencing hearing and all of that stuff, but whatever, man, this is just honestly a great day for America…I remember when the charges were first filed and talking about it with legal experts on this show and… being like, this seems like the weakest case,” Levy added. “But then the more I learned about it, it’s like, no, this actually was a big deal because it was election tampering and election fraud.”

Summing the verdict up perfectly, co-host Danielle Moodie added, “in all honesty, this is what accountability is supposed to look like.”

Plus! Princeton University law professor and author of the Campaign Trails substack Kevin Kruse breaks down the new party platforms being voted on by Texas Republicans this week—notably a plank that calls for a constitutional amendment to require that candidates for statewide office carry a majority of Texas’ 254 counties to win an election.

Then, Kellie Carter Jackson, a historian, author and chair of Africana at Wellesley College, tells us all about her new book, We Refuse: A forceful History of Black Resistance.

