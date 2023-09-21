CHEAT SHEET
    Trump: 'Very Stupid' Billionaire Will Regret Going Against Me

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during a 2024 presidential campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, Sept. 20, 2023.

    Reuters

    Donald Trump has reacted furiously to a months-old report that a group funded by billionaire donor Charles Koch raised more than $70 million to try to thwart his 2024 White House run. “Very stupid, awkward, and highly overrated Globalist Charles Koch of the Koch Network doesn’t have a clue,” the former president wrote on Truth Social, bizarrely linking to an article from June about the effort by Americans for Prosperity Action. “He said his best years were the four years during the Trump Administration, and now his people are aimlessly throwing away other people’s money. Watch what happens to Charles Koch!” Trump said. The New York Times reported in June that the goal of the Koch network is “to stop Mr. Trump from winning the Republican nomination” in the 2024 primaries.

