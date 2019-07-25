CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
STEAMROLLERED
Trump Vetoes Congress to Force Through Saudi Arabia Arms Sales
Read it at NBC News
Donald Trump has vetoed resolutions in Congress to force through a sale of billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia. Both chambers of Congress voted to prevent the sale over fears that the arms could be used on civilians in the Yemen conflict. House speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a furious statement Wednesday evening, saying: “The President’s shameful veto of legislation to block his sale of arms to Saudi Arabia & the UAE tramples over the bipartisan will of the Congress & perpetuates his Administration’s involvement in the horrific, unconscionable conflict in Yemen.” Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, reacted to Trump's veto by tweeting: “What. Do. They. Have. On. Him???”