Trump Visits Tree of Life Synagogue Amid Shouts of Protesters

President Trump arrived at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon to shouts and signs from protesters. Signs reportedly read “Trump Loves Nazis,” “Trump Go Home!,” and “Hate Isn’t Welcome Here.” Another sign read “All are Welcome” and urged the president to “stop encouraging hate.” Trump is visiting Pittsburgh along with first lady Melania Trump and White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. “We didn’t invite you here!” one man holding a baby shouted as the Trumps stopped by the synagogue. The president blamed the media for the country’s divisiveness one day after Robert Bowers stormed the house of worship, allegedly killing 11 people. Bowers posted an anti-Semitic rant shortly before the shooting, and witnesses said he shouted, “all Jews must die” upon entering the synagogue. Bowers had also criticized Trump for not being anti-Semitic enough.
