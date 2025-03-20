Politics

Trump Voter Says He ‘Doesn’t Regret’ Choice After Wife Is Detained by ICE

THAT’S MY PRESIDENT

Immigration officers arrested the man’s wife after their honeymoon in Puerto Rico.

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Bradley Bartell and Camila Muñoz
GoFundMe
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaCNN Panelist Awkwardly Tells Kevin O’Leary to Back Off: ‘I Don’t Want You to Touch Me!’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsGOP Rep Laughs Gleefully as Voters Boo Musk’s DOGE at Raucous Town Hall
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsAttorney General: Judge Had ‘No Right’ to Question Trump
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsReporter Calls Out Leavitt for Misleading About ‘Democrat’ Judge Appointed by Bush
David Gardner
PoliticsLeak Reveals Trump’s Full Bonkers Plan for the Kennedy Center
Leigh Kimmins