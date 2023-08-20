CHEAT SHEET
Trump Voters Believe Him Over Their Own Family and Friends
One would likely have trust issues with a friend or family member if, say, they were named in four indictments on various state and federal charges. But for Republican voters, the oft-indicted former president Trump is much more trustworthy than their own kin. A CBS poll released on Sunday showed that more Donald Trump voters (71 percent) found information coming from their favorite candidate to be more truthful than their own family members or friends (63 percent). The poll also laid bare the wipeout hovering over the nominees ahead of the first debate, with Donald Trump leading the field at 63 percent. His closest opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, came in at 16 percent.