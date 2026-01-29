The popular podcast bro who voted for President Donald Trump believes the president’s immigration crackdown has reached a “breaking point.”

Andrew Schulz, 42, said the 37-year-old Veterans Affairs nurse Alex Pretti was “murdered in cold blood” by Border Patrol agents on his podcast Flagrant on Wednesday. Schulz was outraged that after the shooting, top Trump administration officials rushed to disparage Pretti as a “domestic terrorist.”

“I see the administration trying to spin it, and it’s f---ing disgusting,” Schulz said on his Flagrant podcast.

Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old man gunned down on the street by two Border Patrol agents. Department of Veterans Affairs

Schulz, who gave Trump a softball interview weeks before the 2024 election, continued, “It’s like they didn’t even have a moment where they’re like, ‘Hey, we’re reviewing the footage, we’re reviewing the footage. We’re gonna try to see what’s really happening.’”

“All of them, Trump and all the cronies, put out collective statements that immediately blamed an American citizen that was exercising his First and Second Amendment rights,” Schulz said.

Andrew Schulz has turned on President Donald Trump since interviewing him in October 2024. Flagrant/YouTube

Schulz and his panel of co-hosts ranted against Trump, 79, for more than six minutes.

“If you seen with your own eyes, you know exactly what happened,” Schulz continued. “And there’s something disgusting that’s happening, not just in Minneapolis, I’m sure it’s happening in other parts of the United States. Every time something horrific happens, they keep going, ‘but look at the pedophiles we got. Look at the murderers we got. Look at all the violent criminals we got.”

Schulz added, “I looked at the numbers. It’s five percent of the people they deported are violent criminals.”

Flagrant co-host Akaash Singh then chimed in, “There’s probably more pedophiles in the Oval Office.”

Schulz agreed, breaking with the administration on yet another issue—the still-not-released Epstein files.

Andrew Schulz supported President Donald Trump in his most recent campaign, but has since said he regrets his MAGA vote. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“If you bring up another f---ing pedophile about deporting and you’re not releasing the Epstein list, just shut the f--k up, all of you,” Schulz said. “Yes, I don’t want to hear anything else about, ‘Oh, we’ve got to deport the pedophiles.’ They’re right here. They’re right here. There’s a list of them, and you’re not exposing it.”

Schulz, a Manhattan native, interviewed Trump in October 2024 and said he went on to vote for him the following month. His rationale for voting for Trump was that Democrats were “not cool” and his vote was based on “who gets the most p---y.”

Activists take part in a vigil for Alex Pretti outside of the US Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Pretti, an intensive care nurse for the Department of Veterans Affairs, was killed on January 24, 2026 by federal agents in Minneapolis. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The comedian, who has since apologized for the remark, acknowledged that critiques of him giving Trump a platform are fair, though he claims he also tried to interview Trump’s Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

He first broke with the Trump administration on the Flagrant podcast back in July 2025.

At that time, Schulz insisted that he voted for “none” of the Trump administration’s actions. “He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for. I want him to stop the wars—he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget—he’s increasing it,“ Schulz said.

It appears the podcaster has since continued his 180 on Trump and MAGA politics, especially on the issue of ICE running lawlessly through American cities. He brought the topic up on last week’s Flagrant episode as well.