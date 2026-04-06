Trump Vows Revenge in Chilling Threat to Press Freedom

Donald Trump has threatened to jail journalists who first reported that a second U.S. airman was missing after Iran shot down a fighter jet last week, claiming it almost jeopardized the rescue mission.

In the latest clash between Trump and the media, the president condemned what he described as a “leak” of information to an unnamed journalist, vowing he would pursue both the leaker and the media organization that published the details.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine listen to President Donald Trump speaks. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“When they did that, then suddenly all of Iran knew that there was a pilot somewhere on their land,” Trump said.

“We think we’ll be able to find it out. Because we’re going to go to the media company that released it, and we’re going to say, ‘National security. Give it up or go to jail.’”

It is not clear who was responsible for the leak, with Trump describing them only as “a sick person.” Nor is it known which media outlet is now being pressured to give up its sources. The White House has refused to provide any additional information for fear of tipping off the subject.

Some have suggested that Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy was among the first to report on the matter, while Israeli journalist Amit Segal suggested on his Telegram channel that he had the scoop.

Meanwhile, Grok, an AI chatbot used on Elon Musk’s X platform, believes that MAGA-coded CBS was the outlet that broke the information on April 3.

As @AmitSegal just acknowledged on his Telegram channel, he was the first to publish details about the missing second airman. Segal is an Israeli journalist known for his immediate proximity to Netanyahu.



Trump has threatened to jail the journalist who first reported on the… https://t.co/iEGYizdRVO pic.twitter.com/tc5QpgdouZ — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) April 6, 2026

The episode is nonetheless the latest escalation over its coverage of the war.

During his press conference, the president also hit out at a New York Times reporter who asked if he was concerned that his threat to bomb power plants and bridges constituted war crimes.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“You no longer have credibility at the New York Times. Because the New York Times said, ‘Oh, Trump won’t win the election,’ and I won in a landslide. I won every swing state,” he said.

The U.S. military operation over the weekend recovered both crew members of an F-15E fighter jet shot down by Iranian forces.

One pilot was rescued within hours, but the second “back seater” evaded capture for more than 24 hours while injured and hiding in mountainous terrain before being extracted by U.S. forces.

However, Trump told reporters on Monday the government had hoped to keep the details of the second airman a secret in order to prevent him from being captured or killed by Iran.

“They basically said that we have one and there’s somebody missing,” Trump said.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“I think anybody would understand that they put that [rescue] mission in great risk,” he added.

The president’s latest threat also drew swift criticism from press freedom advocates, who warned it could have a chilling effect on national security reporting.

While many states and Washington have “shield laws” in place to protect journalistic sources, no federal protections exist.

During his presidency and subsequent political career, Trump has also repeatedly labeled major outlets “enemies of the people,” sought to revoke press credentials, and publicly floated expanding libel laws to make it easier to sue journalists.

Hegseth said it's not Washington's job to secure the strait. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

More recently, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sought to curb press access at the Pentagon by requiring all journalists with Pentagon credentials to sign a pledge not to request information they aren’t authorized to disclose.