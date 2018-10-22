Trump Vows to ‘Cut Off’ Aid Given to Migrant Caravan Countries

Donald Trump has vowed to begin cutting off aid to the home countries of people making up the migrant caravan, which is currently making its way towards the southern U.S. border. The president said he will either now cut off or substantially reduce the amount of money the U.S. gives to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. Mexican civil protection authorities said Sunday that about 7,000 people, most of them from Honduras, had set out from an area near the Mexican-Guatemalan border. Trump previously threatened to close the southern border over the group. Tweeting Monday morning, he said: “Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.”
