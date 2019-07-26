CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
$$$
Trump Vows ‘Substantial Reciprocal Action’ Over France’s Digital Tax ‘Foolishness’
Read it at Twitter
President Trump is not pleased with France’s new tax on Internet giants. On Friday, Trump blasted French President Emmanuel Macron’s “foolishness,” tweeting that if anyone taxes American tech companies, it should be America. “We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly,” he wrote, adding, “I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!” The 3 percent tax, which was signed into law by Macron this week, only applies to companies worth more than $850 million that have made at least $28 million in France. U.S. tech giants like Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Google would be affected by the tax.