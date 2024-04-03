Trump Wanted Ivanka to Replace Him on ‘The Apprentice,’ Book Says
SUCCESSION
Before Donald Trump officially exited The Apprentice to run for president in 2015, he pushed for NBC to replace him with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, according to a new Variety report. “I said, ‘The best person to hire would be Ivanka,’” the former president said, according to a new book about his time on the show. “I didn’t press it. But I felt Ivanka would have been by far the best person you could hire.” That book, penned by Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, reportedly documents Trump’s decade as one of the country’s biggest reality TV stars and how it helped mold him into the far-right politician he is today. Trump claimed that NBC balked at his Ivanka suggestion, instead choosing Arnold Schwarzenegger to succeed him after more than a decade. “NBC didn’t like it, because it became like a family thing,” Trump said of his proposal. “But I said, ‘There’s nobody you’re going to hire that will come even close to Ivanka.’ They said, ‘Huh…’ And then they came back with Arnold Schwarzenegger.” The Schwarzenegger decision appeared to not pan out for NBC, which cancelled the renamed show, The New Celebrity Apprentice, after a single season.