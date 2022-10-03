Trump Wanted to Cosplay as Superman After COVID Hospital Stay, Book Claims
COMIC RELIEF
Donald Trump wanted to unbutton his shirt to reveal a Superman logo after being discharged from hospital following his treatment for COVID, a new book claims. The bizarre October 2020 plan, which was ultimately abandoned, is detailed in Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man, out Tuesday. The former president was allegedly inspired by his love of wrestling and memories of singer James Brown throwing off his cape onstage. “[H]e would be wheeled out of Walter Reed in a chair and, once outdoors, he would dramatically stand up, then open his button-down dress shirt to reveal [a] Superman logo beneath it,” Haberman writes. “(Trump was so serious about it that he called the campaign headquarters to instruct an aide, Max Miller, to procure the Superman shirts; Miller was sent to a Virginia big-box store.)”