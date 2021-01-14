Trump Wanted to Join MAGA Hellsite Parler Under Pseudonym ‘Person X,’ Says CEO
BETTER THAN Q
President Donald Trump was planning to set up a Parler account under the pseudonym “Person X” before the right-wing MAGA hellsite disappeared from the internet, according to the company’s CEO. According to Business Insider, the claim was buried in court filings in support of Parler’s case against Amazon Web Services (AWS), which pulled support from the network this week and caused it to drop offline. CEO John Matze claims that AWS was aware of Trump’s plans, so it abandoned Parler to prevent him from gaining a new platform. Matze wrote: “[Retracted], who is a Joe Biden supporter, was AWS’s representative assigned to me by AWS, and was aware since at least Oct. 11, 2020, that Trump was considering moving to Parler under the pseudonym ‘Person X.’” It was reported Wednesday by CNN that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, stopped him from signing up to Parler and Gab.