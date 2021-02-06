CHEAT SHEET
Trump Floated Making Michael Flynn His Chief of Staff in Final Days: NYT
INSANITY
Many in the military community were outraged when Michael Flynn suggested on Newsmax in December that President Trump should invoke martial law in swing states to “rerun an election in each of those states.” But, associates of both men have told The New York Times that Trump was so impressed with the insane suggestion he “raised the idea” of tapping Flynn to be his chief of staff for the last weeks in office or putting him in charge of the FBI. Flynn reportedly “shot down” these ideas, saying he “needed to focus on paying off millions of dollars in legal debts he had amassed fighting off the Russia investigation.”