Trump Wants Air Force One Red, White, and Blue—at All Costs
IN PLANE SIGHT
Former President Donald Trump is still looking to give Air Force One a complete makeover, Politico reports. According to a source familiar with his thinking, if he is elected in November, the former president would still like to replace the iconic plane’s light blue and white palette with a red, white, and dark blue design that matches that of his own personal plane. He has time to make the change: The Air Force is outfitting two new planes to be delivered in the coming years to replace the current Boeing 747, and they are slated to retain the original colors. President Joe Biden scrapped Trump’s original Air Force One plan after he took office. Making the color scheme switch, which Trump first proposed in 2019, could cost millions of dollars and would face additional delays. Asked for comment, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung replied, “Sounds like Joe Biden hates the Red, White, and Blue.”