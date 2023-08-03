Trump Wants D.C. Case Moved to ‘Politically Unbiased’ West Virginia
GOOD LUCK
Donald Trump, in a late night announcement, said he wants the most recent criminal case brought against him moved out of Washington, D.C., citing the district’s “anti-Trump” bias. The former president is expected to appear in D.C’s E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on Thursday with security preparations already well underway. “The latest Fake ‘case’ brought by Crooked Joe Biden & Deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia!” he wrote on Truth Social Wednesday night. “IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., which is over 95% anti-Trump.” He was charged Tuesday with four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. with with fake electors to sway the 2020 election, obstructing an official proceeding, and conspiring to deprive Americans of their civil rights.