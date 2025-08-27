Trump Wants Dems Donor George Soros Charged Like a Mobster

President Donald Trump called for charges to be brought against billionaire George Soros and his son as the president moves to weaponize his administration to go after his foes.

The president wrote that the pair should be charged with racketeering for their support of protests across the country.

“George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump did not provide any evidence to support his push for charges as he issued his threat, but the Jewish investor has long been seen as a boogeyman by the right, and Trump’s post is being celebrated by MAGA.

“We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to “BREATHE,” and be FREE,” Trump wrote. “Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends.”

“Be careful, we’re watching you!” the 79-year-old, who indicated he spent the morning watching TV based on another post, added.

Trump did not name Soros’s son, but the 95-year-old philanthropist turned over the leadership of the Open Society Foundations, which supports liberal causes, to Alex Soros in 2023.

“These accusations are outrageous and false. The Open Society Foundations do not support or fund violent protests,” said a spokesperson for the network. “Our mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles at home and around the world.”

“We stand for fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution, including the rights to free speech and peaceful protest that are hallmarks of any vibrant democracy,” he added.

Alex Soros received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Joe Biden on behalf of his father George Soros during a ceremony at the White House on January 4, 2025. Ken Cedeno/Ken Cedeno/Reuters

RICO was one of the original charges that Trump himself faced during the Georgia election interference case following the 2020 election.

Trump’s minions jumped on his criticism on Wednesday morning. Conservative podcaster Benny Johnson called it good news.

GOP megadonor billionaire and former Trump “First Buddy” Elon Musk responded: “High time action was taken against Soros directly.”

Trump has attacked a series of critics in recent days, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his former national security adviser John Bolton, whose home and office were raided by the FBI last week.

While the president has publicly demurred on whether he was directly involved with siccing the Justice Department on his perceived enemies, his posts and comments have sent a clear message of his wishes to department leadership.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and her team have jumped at every opportunity to defend the president rather than maintain the independence of the department while upholding the rule of law.

Last week, Trump insisted that he did not have anything to do with the raid on Bolton’s home, but he also said he could have ordered it and declared himself the chief law enforcement officer of the U.S.

On Sunday, the president called for an investigation into Christie, another former Trump supporter turned foe, over the so-called “Bridgegate” scandal more than ten years ago.

“For the sake of JUSTICE, perhaps we should start looking at that very serious situation again? NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!” Trump wrote about Christie on Sunday.