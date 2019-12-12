Trump Wants Epstein Lawyer Alan Dershowitz on His Impeachment Legal Team, Says Report
President Trump wants to bring the deeply controversial attorney and professor Alan Dershowitz into his legal team ahead of the impeachment trial in the Senate, ABC News reports. Dershowitz was a member of a legal team that represented dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in multiple investigations beginning in the mid-2000s. Epstein’s most high-profile accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has alleged in court documents that she was lent out to Dershowitz for sex by Epstein—Dershowitz has denied the accusation. Dershowitz was also part of the legal team for O.J. Simpson’s murder trial. “I have advocated that there needs to be one other attorney that’s added to the mix for the president, and that is Alan Dershowitz,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said Wednesday. This week, Dershowitz criticized the two articles of impeachment proposed by the House Judiciary committee as “vague and open-ended.”