Trump Wants ‘Every African American’ to Read Story About Presidents Being Descended From Enslavers
‘REMEMBER!’
Donald Trump on Tuesday was seemingly delighted about a Reuters investigation which found that every living American president, except for him, is descended from people who enslaved others. “President Joe Biden and every living former U.S. president – except Donald Trump – are direct descendants of slaveholders: Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and – through his white mother’s side – Barack Obama,” Trump quoted the investigation as saying on his Truth Social platform. “I hope that every African American in our Country is reading this right now,” Trump added. “REMEMBER!” The Reuters story went on to note that Trump signed an executive order in September 2020 banning federal funding for training which portrayed the U.S. as “fundamentally racist or sexist.” It also discussed an open letter from Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) to his constituents in which Lankford said he hadn’t realized that his support for a pro-Trump electoral commission review of the 2020 election would cause “a firestorm of suspicion among many of my friends, particularly in Black communities around the state.”