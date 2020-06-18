Trump Wants Everyone to Kneel—to Him

One man’s knee was for killing and another’s a plea for mercy for victims of racism. Yet Donald Trump was more put out by that “son of a bitch” Colin Kaepernick he wanted dragged off the field for taking a knee to protest police brutality than he’s been by the actual brutality of officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd for nine agonizing minutes.

That atrocity prompted the NFL to admit “we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier” and encouraging peaceful protests, but not Trump. “Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL?” he tweeted. “We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart,” instructed the man who did neither during the playing of the anthem at Mar-a-Lago’s 2019 Super Bowl party. “NO KNEELING!”

Trump is all about LAW AND ORDER, as he tweets it, and says that’s what everyone wants, including those who “don’t even know that’s what they want.” Sticking with his teleprompter on Tuesday, he announced an executive order—more suggestion than order—and laid out his his “guiding principles”: hiring more mental health professionals to handle non-police calls, keeping a list of the bad apples so they don’t show up in other orchards, and banning chokeholds except in those cases where an officer feels his life is at risk, which is almost every case.