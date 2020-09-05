Trump Wants Fox News Reporter Fired for Confirming Military ‘Suckers’ Report
President Donald Trump has railed against cancel culture but called for Fox News’ national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin to be fired on Friday night for her confirmation of The Atlantic’s bombshell report that Trump referred to military service members as “losers” and “suckers.” She “should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone!” Trump tweeted. He linked to an article on far-right news site Breitbart that said Griffin had only confirmed “key parts” of story rather than “the most salacious” details. Griffin reported that a top Trump official confirmed that Trump indeed did say that the Vietnam War was stupid and that “anyone who went was a sucker.” It contrasted with reporting from other Fox News correspondents that cited anonymous sources discrediting The Atlantic’s anonymously sourced report.