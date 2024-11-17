Donald Trump is calling for the investigation of pollster Ann Selzer after she released a bombshell Iowa poll just days before the presidential election that showed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris up in the state by three points.

The infamous poll, which came out three days before the election and instilled false hope for many Democrats, showed Harris at 47%—with rival Donald Trump at 44% in the state.

Ultimately, Selzer was off by 16 points.

On Sunday, just a few weeks after the poll was released, Selzer announced her retirement.

Hours later, Trump, called for an investigation into the longtime political insider over her big miss.

“A totally Fake poll that caused great distrust and uncertainty at a very critical time. She knew exactly what she was doing,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account with a link to Selzer’s column announcing her retirement.

“Thank you to the GREAT PEOPLE OF IOWA for giving me such a record breaking vote, despite possible ELECTION FRAUD by Ann Selzer and the now discredited “newspaper” for which she works. An investigation is fully called for!"

Selzer says the decision was made over a year ago, and not due to the poll’s outcome.

“Would I have liked to make this announcement after a final poll aligned with Election Day results? Of course. It’s ironic that it’s just the opposite,” wrote Selzer. “Polling is a science of estimation, and science has a way of periodically humbling the scientist. So, I’m humbled, yet always willing to learn from unexpected findings.”

