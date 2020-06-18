CHEAT SHEET
Trump Wants More Debates Against Biden—and Control Over Moderators
Read it at Politico
President Donald Trump is pushing for more debates against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, tapping Rudy Giuliani to take up an effort to increase the number of debates and gain greater influence over moderator selection. The move is a major reversal from the president’s 2019 stance—when he threatened to boycott debates for the 2020 election. Giuliani is expected to speak with Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and Commission on Presidential Debates co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf on a conference call Thursday afternoon. There are currently three debates scheduled, but Trump advisers told the president that more time on stage against Biden could work to his benefit.