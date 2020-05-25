Trump Wants Schools ‘Opened ASAP’ After Watching Fox News Segment

“Schools in our country should be opened ASAP. Much very good information now available,” Donald Trump tweeted on the eve of Memorial Day as the U.S. coronavirus death toll approached 100,000. He tagged both @FoxNews and host Steve Hilton because the “very good information” the president of the United States was receiving and passing onto the American people came directly from that Sunday night show on Fox.
“Get on with it and reopen schools now before you do even more needless damage!” Hilton urged on his broadcast shortly before Trump’s tweet. He proceeded to rail against “stupid regulations” like “totally pointless” temperature checks and “completely arbitrary social distancing rules.”