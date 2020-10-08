CHEAT SHEET
Trump: Bring Troops Home So They’re Fresh to Fight China, Russia, or North Korea
President Trump told the Fox Business Network on Thursday that he wants to draw down troops from Afghanistan so they’re not too worn out if they are needed for wars against China, Russia, or North Korea. In the same rambling, televised interview with Maria Bartiromo, Trump said he was planning to impose tariffs on China if he is elected for a second term but it’s not clear how that, or anything else he is plotting, would lead to direct, military conflict between the U.S. and Chinese forces. “We have to be always prepared for China and Russia and these other places,” he said. Trump announced Wednesday that he wanted to bring U.S. personnel home from Afghanistan in time for Christmas.