Trump Wants to ‘Delay’ Census After Supreme Court Decision
President Trump tweeted Thursday that he wants to delay the 2020 census after the Supreme Court put a hold on his plan to add a question about citizenship, sending the case back to a lower court for more review. “Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census, in this case for 2020,” he wrote. “I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter.” The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration did not provide enough explanation for its plan to add a controversial citizenship question to the census. For the states and human-rights groups that fought the plan, the ruling was considered a success. The census is used to allocate billions of dollars in federal funds, as well as determine how many seats each state gets in the House of Representatives. It is written in the constitution that the census must occur every ten years.