Trump Wants to Find, Prosecute Person Who Leaked His Trip to the Bunker: NYT
President Donald Trump has told advisers he wants to find and prosecute the person who leaked the fact he went to the White House bunker as protests escalated in Washington, D.C. earlier this month, according to three sources who spoke to The New York Times. The president later claimed that he had gone into the bunker only for an “inspection,” something he’d done several times before. Attorney General William Barr contradicted that statement on June 8, stating that the Secret Service took Trump into the bunker because of “violent demonstrations” outside the White House.
The Times reports that advisers have warned Trump that his divisive behavior could lead to a November election defeat. However, according to people close to the him, he seems unwilling to alter his behavior and is unexcited about the prospect of four more years in power. He’s ready to point the blame if he loses, the Times reports, to the coronavirus pandemic and to Democrats “stealing” the election from him.