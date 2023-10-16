Trump Wants to Give Evidence in London for Steele Dossier Lawsuit
‘SCANDALOUS CLAIMS’
Donald Trump wants to give evidence in a London court as part of his lawsuit against a former British spy and his consultancy firm, the former president’s lawyer said Monday. Trump is suing ex-MI6 officer Christopher Steele and his company, Orbis Business Intelligence, alleging data protection violations after BuzzFeed published a dossier authored by Steele that claimed Trump’s 2016 election campaign was supported by Russia. The so-called Steele dossier—which also claimed that Trump had taken part in “perverted sexual acts”—contained many allegations that have never been substantiated. Trump is now seeking compensation for “personal and reputational damage and distress,” with his lawyer Hugh Tomlinson telling London’s High Court that the former president wants to prove that the “shocking and scandalous claims” in the dossier aren’t true. Tomlinson added that Trump “intends to discharge that burden by giving evidence in this court.”