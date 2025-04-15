Trump Wants to Hand Immigrants Cash to ‘Self-Deport’

Gene Hackman’s Wife Made Chilling Google Search Before Death
SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS
Hollywood legend Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, researched COVID-19 symptoms in the days leading up to her death, TMZ reported. According to a new investigation, Arakawa was looking up answers to symptoms Hackman was experiencing just days before she passed away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. A report released by New Mexico officials, obtained by the outlet, reveals that the 65-year-old had bookmarks open on her computer from Feb. 8 and the morning of Feb. 12—the latter being the day she died—that indicated she looked up dizziness and nosebleeds as COVID symptoms. Hackman died of heart complications six days later on Feb. 18. An email to her masseuse shows that Hackman woke up with the flu or cold-like symptoms on Feb. 11. Although his COVID test came back negative, Arakawa claimed that she rescheduled her appointment “out of an abundance of caution.” Her search history also shows that she bought several Boost Oxygen canisters on Feb. 11. Her final search on the morning of Feb. 12 was for a Santa Fe healthcare provider. Earlier Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Public Health reported rodent excrement in the pair’s mansion. The Hantavirus spreads through rat droppings and pee and usually starts with flu-like symptoms.