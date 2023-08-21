Trump Wants to Screen Immigrants for ‘Marxist’ Sympathies: Report
RED SCARE 2.0
Donald Trump plans to take a page out of the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s book in an apparent bid to stem migration across the United States’ southern border with Mexico—screening immigrants for “Marxist” sympathies, Axios reported Monday. He is also planning on expanding his so-called Muslim ban and using the Navy to form a drug smuggling blockade, according to the outlet. “For those passionate about securing our immigration system ... the first 100 days of the Trump administration will be pure bliss—followed by another four years of the most hard-hitting action conceivable,” Trump adviser Stephen Miller said. But immigration activists likened Trump’s new proposed policies as “an assembly line deportation machine.” The American Immigration Council's Aaron Reichlin-Melnick thinks the new rules would rush “people through the system, stripping due process protections from them, eliminating any access to legal services.”