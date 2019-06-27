CHEAT SHEET
BETRAYAL
Trump Wants to Strip Military Families of Deportation Protections: Report
The Trump administration is planning to roll back rules that protect undocumented family members of active-duty troops from being deported while they are serving, according to report from NPR. Attorneys familiar with the plans told the public-radio network that the special exemptions for troops’ families will only be awarded in a small number of circumstances. The scheme is known as “parole in place” and the lawyers are rushing to push through their applications after being told the option is “being terminated.” “It’s going to create chaos in the military,” said immigration lawyer Margaret Stock. “The troops can’t concentrate on their military jobs when they’re worried about their family members being deported.”
Meanwhile, Trump has reportedly ordered the Pentagon to allow athletes at the U.S. military academies to delay their mandatory active service orders to allow them to play professional sports directly upon graduation.